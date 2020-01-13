Corvette wins North American Car of the Year Award

Tadge Juechter, Corvette executive chief engineer, holds up the trophy after the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette was named the North American Car of the Year in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The Kia Telluride took Sport Utility of the Year honors and the Jeep Gladiator won the Truck of the Year Award. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(CNN) — The Chevrolet Corvette won the North American Car of the Year on Monday. A car has to be either new or substantially redesigned to be eligible for the award.

The 2020 Corvette checks the redesigned box with an engine that is behind the seats instead of under the hood. However, the basic 2020 Corvette is a lot cheaper, starting at about $60,000.

The Kia Telluride won SUV of the Year, marking the first time a Kia has ever won North American SUV, Car or Truck of the Year.

The Jeep Gladiator was named Truck of the Year. It is essentially a pickup truck version of the Jeep Wrangler.

About 50 automotive journalists serve as judges for the awards, which are announced every January.