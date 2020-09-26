Cortez Masto’s veterans program based on outdoor recreation advances

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bill from US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto to provide medical treatment and therapy to veterans through outdoor recreation is gaining traction in Washington.
The House of Representatives this week passed the Veterans COMPACT Act, which includes the House version of the Accelerating Veterans Recovery Outdoors Act.
The legislation requires the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to establish a committee of representatives from severa federal agencies to pursue solutions based on outdoor recreation. Representatives from Health and Human Services, Interior, Agriculture, Defense, Homeland Security and possibly others will be involved.
Cortez Masto highlighted the progress in association with National Public Lands Day, which is Saturday.