Cortez Masto’s veterans program based on outdoor recreation advances

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bill from US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto to provide medical treatment and therapy to veterans through outdoor recreation is gaining traction in Washington.

The House of Representatives this week passed the Veterans COMPACT Act, which includes the House version of the Accelerating Veterans Recovery Outdoors Act.

Exciting news: the Accelerating Veterans Recovery Outdoors Act has passed the House!



I urge the Senate to follow in the House's footsteps and advance this bill—which I intro'd in the Senate—to give our nation’s heroes every opportunity to experience the healing power of nature. pic.twitter.com/YDv8JJIxEB — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) September 24, 2020

The legislation requires the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to establish a committee of representatives from severa federal agencies to pursue solutions based on outdoor recreation. Representatives from Health and Human Services, Interior, Agriculture, Defense, Homeland Security and possibly others will be involved.

Cortez Masto highlighted the progress in association with National Public Lands Day, which is Saturday.