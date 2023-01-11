LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto tweeted Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, and says she will work from home.

Cortez Masto, a Democrat, is Nevada’s senior senator and the first Latina elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. She defeated Republican Adam Laxalt to retain the seat in November.

“This afternoon, I received a positive COVID-19 test result. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am grateful for the protection my vaccinations have provided,” she tweeted. “I’ll be following CDC guidance and working from home while my office remains open for Nevadans.”