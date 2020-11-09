Cortez Masto, Rosen reiterate ‘zero funds’ for Yucca Mountain licensing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A letter by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen reiterates a demand for “zero funds” for licensing activity for the proposed Yucca Mountain Waste Repository site in 2021 funding.

“The Yucca Mountain site is both a geologically and geographically unfit site to house the nation’s nuclear waste, and its selection as the nation’s sole high-level nuclear waste repository was the result of a flawed decision-making process that ignored science and the will of the state,” the senators wrote.

The letter was sent to leaders of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, Chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

See the full letter here.

“Nevada will not agree to house the nation’s spent nuclear fuel and high-level nuclear waste. If the last three decades have taught us anything, it is that a nuclear waste facility cannot and should not be forced upon an unwilling host state,” the letter states.

Senators Rosen and Cortez Masto voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, which included their request of ensuring no funding for Yucca Mountain in the legislative package.