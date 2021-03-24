Cortez Masto introduces Senate resolution to celebrate Latinas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A resolution to “celebrate and honor the contributions of Latinas in the United States” was introduced Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.).

“As the first Latina elected to the United States Senate, I know there are many unique challenges to overcome, and I am proud to introduce this resolution to call out the inequities that remain for Latina women while celebrating their many achievements,” Cortez Masto said. “Latinas have made and continue to make immeasurable contributions to our economic strength and social fabric, and we must recommit ourselves to working towards a more equitable future together.”

The resolution, introduced during National Women’s History Month, honors the heritage, culture and contributions of Latinas in a variety of fields while acknowledging the pervasive barriers that prevent their full recognition as equal members of society.

Representative Lou Correa (D-Calif.) introduced a companion resolution in the House of Representatives.

“Latinas are serving in our armed forces and as essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet there are too many barriers preventing them from being appropriately represented and recognized in our nation,” said Senator Cortez Masto.