LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after she was found dead in the southeast valley, police say.

On Aug 4 police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the woman near a raised planter, and medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after, according to police.

Police say no foul play was suspected initially, however, following an autopsy on Aug 5 the coroner determined the woman’s cause of death to be a homicide.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. This investigation is ongoing.