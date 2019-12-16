Coroner: Woman dies nearly 2 months after 3-vehicle crash on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro says they have learned more about an October crash on the Strip that has since resulted in a woman’s death. The crash, involving three vehicles, occurred in the early morning hours on Oct. 20 on Mandalay Bay Road.

Officials say the Coroner’s Office shows that a female passenger in the impaired suspect’s car has succumbed to her injuries.

The impaired driver, 59-year-old Richard Mansapit of California, failed to decrease speed and hit a Volkswagen Jetta, which then hit a Honda Fit in the October crash.

Mansapit’s passenger, 57-year-old Sheila Mansapit, was originally transported to UMC Trauma with life-threatening injuries from the crash. The Clark County Coroner’s Office revealed that Sheila Mansapit succumbed to her injuries and has been pronounced dead.

Police say the driver, Mansapit, remained at the scene but showed signs of impairment and was arrested.

The driver of the Honda Fit did not suffer any injuries and the driver of the Jetta suffered minor injuries.

This is the 100th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2019.