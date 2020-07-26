Coroner who handled Vegas mass shooting aftermath to retire

FILE – In this Oct. 5, 2017, file photo, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg updates the media on the status of the work his bureau is handling in the wake of a mass shooting in Las Vegas. Fudenberg, whose work during three decades of government service included leading his office’s efforts in recovering and identifying the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017, is stepping down. “It’s been an amazing journey,” Fudenberg said, after taking a voluntary retirement, effective Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas public official who led the identification of victims after the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history is retiring after nearly three decades of government service.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg’s work heading the office handling notifications, autopsies and death investigations after 58 people killed in October 2017 drew praise from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak for his “deep sense of professionalism and compassion.”

Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick called Fudenberg “one of the heroes of that horrific event.”

Fudenberg took a county voluntary retirement offer. His last day is Aug. 7.