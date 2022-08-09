LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two sets of remains found at Lake Mead in recent weeks may be from the same person, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

Investigators were trying to determine if the remains found floating near Swim Beach in late July are related to more remains discovered last weekend.

Partial human remains discovered at Lake Mead on July 25, 2022. (Jesus Catalan/KLAS)

Swimmers discovered a partial torso floating without its limbs on July 25. Another set of skeletal remains was discovered at Lake Mead last Saturday morning near where the third remains were found.

“At this time, the investigation into these remains includes working to determine whether the two sets of remains are from the same person or not,” the coroner’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Friday, June 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Lake Mead water has dropped to levels it hasn’t been since the lake initially filled over 80 years ago. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Tuesday’s update does not concern the body found in a barrel or skeletal remains discovered in May.

The identification of all the remains could take months, if not years. Widespread DNA sampling is a recent phenomenon.

Homicide detectives have requested DNA from multiple families to help solve the case of the body in the barrel, Metro police said. The families were chosen from several unsolved missing person cases from that time.