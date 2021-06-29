Coroner rules Amari Nicholson’s death homicide by ‘unspecified means’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner has ruled 2-year-old Amari Nicholson’s death a homicide, caused by “unspecified means.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, this is “used to categorize deaths occurring under suspicious or criminal circumstances, but a specific cause of death cannot be identified.”

Terrell Rhodes, 27, the ex-boyfriend of Amari’s mother, admitted to police he killed the boy on May 5 inside a unit at the Emerald Suites. He hit Amari three or four times with his fist. According to an arrest report, the toddler’s face turned blue, he stopped breathing, and Rhodes attempted CPR.

Officers found Amari’s body on May 12 after the accused killer told investigators he buried the boy near a brick wall between the Siegel Suites and McDonald’s in the area.

Rhodes faces a first-degree murder charge, as well as two counts of attempted murder. The latter stem from an incident where he took an officer’s weapon in an interrogation room.