LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.

Specifically, Callville Bay Doe, the name the office has given the remains, is estimated to be between 23 and 38 years old.

The skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May 2022. (Lindsey Melvin/KLAS)

In May, kayakers discovered the skeletal remains in the bay on the north side of the lake. Police and park officials determined the death was not suspicious.

A week before, as the 8 News Now I-Team first reported, boaters discovered a body in a barrel. Police said the person was shot and ruled that person’s death a homicide. Last week, a third set of remains was found floating in the lake. That person’s death is not considered suspicious.

The coroner’s office hopes DNA from the remains could lead to the person’s identity. The FBI was working with Las Vegas Metro police to help identify the person discovered deceased in the barrel.

Water levels at Lake Mead have dropped drastically since their peak levels first reached in the 1940s and then again in the 1980s.

A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Friday, June 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Lake Mead water has dropped to levels it hasn’t been since the lake initially filled over 80 years ago. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Since the lake’s filling in the 1930s, 300 people have drowned in its waters, park service officials said. The number does not reflect the people whose bodies have not been recovered.

Daniel Kolod was 22 when he drowned in Callville Bay in 1958. His body was never recovered. In June, the I-Team spoke with Daniel Kolod’s son, Todd Kolod, who believes the remains could be his father.

Witnesses found the boat circling on its own about a mile from the drowning site near Swallow Bay, documents reviewed by the I-Team said. Onlookers said they saw Kolod drown in Callville Bay. Crews, including divers and a helicopter, never found his body.

(Shawna Hollister/KLAS)

The Vegas Justice League, a group of entrepreneurs that have given money to Las Vegas Metro police to help solve cold cases, has offered to pay for the processing of the DNA in that case, league member Justin Woo told the I-Team.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.