LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man killed in a shooting that occurred when a fight broke out between neighbors at the Siegel Suites has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, Marquis Lamar Johnson, 28, of Las Vegas died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Metro police said the Thursday, March 3, dispute involved multiple neighbors and escalated into gunfire near University Center and Flamingo Road. Johnson was killed and six other people self transported to local hospitals. Two of them suffered critical injuries.

The suspect is still at large.