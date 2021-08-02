Coroner: NHP Trooper died of ‘blunt force trauma’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office says the cause of death for 46-year-old NHP Trooper Micah May was “blunt force trauma” and the manner of death was “homicide.”

May died on Thursday, July 29, when he was taken off life support two days after he was struck by a carjacking suspect that he was attempting to stop on I-15. He was placing stop-sticks on the freeway when he was hit.

May leaves behind a wife and two children.

There will be a public candlelight vigil for him Tuesday night at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way, Las Vegas 89129. It is hosted by the Injured Police Officers Fund.