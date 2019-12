LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office says the 66-year-old driver that crashed into a tree in the northwest valley Friday night died from natural causes.

Rocco Lewis Candela was driving northbound on Oso Blanca, approaching Farm Road, when he drifted right toward the sidewalk and struck a tree in the area.

The Coroner’s Office reports that the 66-year-old driver did have medical issues, including hypertensive cardiovascular disease.