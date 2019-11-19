Coroner classifies death of woman injected with pool cleaner, left in container in desert as ‘undetermined’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner still can not determine the cause of death for a local model who police say was murdered several months ago. Metro Police said the body of 24-year old Esmeralda Gonzalez was found on Oct. 8 in a concrete and wooden structure in a deserted area north of Las Vegas.

The coroner’s office said the medical examiner had to classify Gonzalez’s cause of death as undetermined because he/she didn’t understand the intent or the cause of death after the autopsy.

Gonzalez was reported missing on May 31, 2019. On July 18, detectives from the Missing Persons Unit received a tip from an anonymous caller, so detectives turned the focus of their investigation towards 45-year-old Christopher Prestipino, who they were informed had been involved in the victim’s disappearance.

Christopher Prestipino in court.

Detectives learned that the victim indeed had been held against her will and murdered inside Prestipino’s home. Metro Police said he injected her with a pool cleaner and put her body in a structure in a desert area.

It was also discovered that Prestipino did not act alone, investigators were led to Lisa Mort, 31, and Cassandra Garrett, 39, who knew what happened and also helped Prestipino. Everyone has been arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Christopher Prestipino is facing charges that include open murder, kidnapping in the first degree resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy murder.