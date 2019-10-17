Coroner: Man who died in police custody ruled homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The death of a man who was in police custody has been ruled a homicide by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner found that Byron Williams also had methamphetamine intoxication and other significant health issues such as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, pulmonary fibrosis, granulomatous lung disease and prone restraint.

According to the coroner’s statement:

“The manner of death was homicide. In this context, homicide means that the actions of another person or other people resulted in, or contributed to, the death. It is not a determination of criminal activity or wrongdoing.” John Fudenberg, Clark County coroner

Williams, 50, died on Sept. 5, 2019 after he was taken into custody near MLK Boulevard and Bonanza Road by Metro Police officers. He was stopped for riding his bicycle without safety lights and ran from police. Officers Benjamin Vasquez and Patrick Campbell were the officers that stopped Williams.

This is the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. media briefing after the incident. WARNING: Viewers may find the language in this video offensive.

Video from an officer-worn body camera shows Williams telling police he can’t breathe. Shortly after that, he passed out and later died at a hospital.

Metro released a statement saying they will not be providing any comments on the coroner’s report.

Williams was a convicted felon out of California and had multiple arrests for narcotics and other crimes in California and Nevada.