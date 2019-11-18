Coroner: juvenile killed during drug deal was 15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified 15-year-old Gino Williams as the juvenile killed Saturday morning after an apparent drug deal.

On Nov. 16, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Charleston and Torrey Pines, where they found Williams laying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say after Williams was hit, he ran through an apartment complex in the 6400 block of Casada Way. He later collapsed in an alley on the other side of the apartment complex after he was shot a second time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.