Coroner ID’s woman fatally shot at apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in an apartment complex Friday morning. The coroner said 43-year-old Arkedra Shamona Taylor died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Metro Police are urging the public to provide any additional information about Taylor or associates.

The shooting happened near W. Washington Avenue and N. Rainbow Boulevard around 3 a.m.

Investigators say security at the complex heard gunshots and called the police. Officers arrived at the scene and found Taylor in the back northeast corner of the complex’s parking lot.

Police said they knew of no witnesses to the killing and that they made no immediate arrest.