Coroner ID’s suspect killed in North Las Vegas stolen car pursuit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the man North Las Vegas Police shot and killed in a reported stolen car pursuit, as Jamarri Daiwon Tarver, 26. The coroner ruled the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the report, a police officer conducted the initial stop because the plates look suspicious, according to the report.

As the officer tried to make the stop, the car fled and the pursuit happened in North Las Vegas around Craig Road and Allen Lane. Metro’s helicopter assisted. The vehicle ended up at a CVS where the driver rammed into several police vehicles, according to Police.

“At which point, we had two officers discharge at least one round from their weapon,” said Eric Levitt of North Las Vegas Police.

The man died at the scene, and two officers are now on leave.