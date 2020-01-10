Coroner IDs deadly motorcycle crash victim; first traffic-related fatal of the year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The woman who died in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Nicole Marie Corbeil of Phoenix, Arizona, 20. The cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma from an accident. by the coroner.

This collision marks the first traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2020.

The crash happened on Jan. at approximately 8:11 a.m. It was an auto versus motorcycle collision that occurred at the intersection of W. Decatur Boulevard and W. Diablo Drive near Russell Road, according to Police.

A 1999 Mazda B3000 pickup truck was turning from eastbound Diablo Drive to northbound Decatur Boulevard. A 2018 Harley Davidson FXLR was traveling southbound Decatur at Diablo Drive in the farthest left travel lane. The Mazda truck failed to yield right of way from a stop sign resulting in the collision, according to the police report.

The front of the Harley Davidson struck the front of the Mazda. Clark County Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and determined the Harley Davidson rider had succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Mazda remained on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment, according to Police.

There are posts being made to the Harley Davidson Las Vegas Facebook page sending condolences to the victim stating that she worked there.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.