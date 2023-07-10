LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the two-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself near Nellis Air Force Base on Sunday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, on Sunday, July 9, officers were called to the 5300 block of East Craig Road near North Las Vegas Boulevard after reports of a shooting inside an apartment.

Arriving officers found a two-year-old boy, identified as Jaiangelis Stevenson, who had accidentally shot himself, according to the LVMPD.

Stevenson was taken to the University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Metro, an investigation by Abuse and Neglect detectives is still ongoing.

