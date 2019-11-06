Coroner identifies woman who died in motorcycle crash Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The female motorcyclist who died after colliding with a car in west Las Vegas Tuesday was identified as 48-year-old Cynthia Kline by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on South Rampart Boulevard, near Alta Drive. Officials say the motorcyclist, Kline, was traveling south on Rampart, approaching the ‘T’ intersection at West Canyon Run Drive when a 63-year-old driver in a Hyundai, traveling north on Rampart, attempted to make a left turn. The driver turned in front of the approaching motorcyclist, resulting in a crash.

Emergency responders transported Kline to the UMC Center Trauma hospital where she was pronounced dead. The 63­-year-­old driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and was not impaired.

The motorcycle rider’s death marked the 87th traffic related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2019.

The collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.