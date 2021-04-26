Coroner identifies woman allegedly stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman allegedly stabbed to death by an ex-boyfriend has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer as 30-year-old Kathy Irene Blanco.

The coroner determined the cause of death was stab wounds to the neck.

Police said Blanco had gone to meet her former boyfriend at a gas station parking lot at Buffalo and Westcliff drives on Friday around 8:30 p.m. The two were returning personal items to each other.

Police said the ex-boyfriend, described as a Hispanic man in his early 40s, attacked Blanco and stabbed her several times.

Blanco had taken her mother with her for the exchange. The mother provided first aid until paramedics arrived.

The suspect is still at large.