Coroner identifies victims of deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner identified the six victims of Saturday’s Alpine Motel Apartments tragedy. They are as follows:

Henry Lawrence, 70, of Las Vegas

Tracy Ann Cihal, 57, of Las Vegas

Francis Lombardo, Jr., 72, of Las Vegas

Cynthia Mikell, 61, of Las Vegas

Donald Keith Bennett, 63, of Las Vegas

Kerry Baclaan, 46, of Las Vegas

The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined. However, Coroner John Fudenberg estimated they will be determined in the next six to eight weeks.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the friends and families of the victims during this difficult time,” said Fudenberg.

Metro’s homicide section is conducting a criminal investigation into the fire that killed six and injured 13.