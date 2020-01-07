Coroner identifies victims killed in November plane crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the two remaining victims killed in a plane crash back in November. Nina Morozova, 71, from Henderson and Valeriya Slyzko, 48, were killed after their small plane crashed near Gass Mountain Peak in the far northwest valley.

Last month, the Coroner’s Office identified 60-year-old Steven Gregory Akers as one of three victims killed in the Nov. 26, 2019 crash.

A single-engine Cirrus S-R 22 plane with tail number N7GA was listed as the aircraft that crashed on the Federal Aviation Administration’s website.

The preliminary report from NTSB shows it was a personal flight that took off from Lake Havasu, Arizona and was intended to land at the North Las Vegas airport.

Federal Aviation Administration representatives say the airplane impacted terrain about 400 feet below the summit of Gass Peak. The wreckage was recovered to a secure location for further examination, according to the NTSB report.

There is still no confirmed cause of the crash.