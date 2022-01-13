Coroner identifies victim in wrong-way crash on I-15, 2 others IDs unknown

Police say a Toyota pickup (left) was hit head-on by the red Cadillac (right) which was driving the wrong direction on I-15 in-between Sloan and Jean. The female driver of the Cadillac and the three people in the Toyota were killed in this crash. (Photographs: Samuel Gilbert)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One of three people killed inside the Toyota pickup truck involved in a wrong way crash Monday night has been identified.

Shahriar Shawn Khodadadi, 39, of Santa Monica, CA, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. The identities of the other two victims inside the truck are still pending.

Khodadadi’s cause of death is still pending, the coroner said.

The driver of the Cadillac was identified Tuesday as Erica Marie Morell, 37, of Henderson, Clark County Coroner’s Office said.

Morell died from blunt force trauma due to the crash, the coroner said.

A preliminary investigation shows Morell, who was driving a Cadillac, was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-15, south of Sloan, on the outskirts of the Las Vegas valley, when she collided head-on with the Toyota, causing it to burst into flames. All three occupants were killed, Nevada State Police said.

A total of four people died in this crash.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday and ended up involving a total of six vehicles. Two people in other vehicles were transported to the hospital with injuries and are expected to be okay.

Evidence was found that indicated alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, police said.

These are the first fatalities of 2022 which Nevada State Police in Southern Nevada investigated.