Coroner identifies victim in convenience store parking lot shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who was shot and killed early Sunday in the parking lot of a convenience store in the southwest valley has been identified as Jacob Hughey, 28, of North Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office released Hughey’s identity on Monday as homicide detectives continue to investigate the shooting, which occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Grand Canyon Drive and Rochelle Avenue.

Hughey died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

(Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)



(Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

Related Content 1 killed in parking lot of convenience store near Grand Canyon, Rochelle

Police said Hughey was shot by a man who was leaving the store. The two argued before the shooting.

“I don’t know who approached who at this point,” Metro police Lt. Ray Spencer. “But there were two men who approached each other in the parking lot, had an argument, and during the argument, the deceased struck the suspect one time. That caused the suspect to pull a gun and fire multiple times, striking and killing the victim.”

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

No suspect description at this time.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Metro by calling 3-1-1 or email homicide@LVMPD.com or contact CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.