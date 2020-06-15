Coroner identifies teen brothers killed in Summerlin crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner identified David Cox, 18, and Brandon Cox, 14, as the brothers who died in a crash in Summerlin Friday night. Their deaths were ruled accidental, caused by multiple blunt force injuries.

The incident, involving an SUV and dirt bike, occurred around 8:40 p.m. near the area of North Pavilion Center Drive and Regal Mesa Avenue, near Sig Rogich Middle School.

According to Metro Lt. Bret Ficklin, a witness in the area told police he saw a white Range Rover turning left from southbound Pavilion Center onto Regal Mesa Drive. A dirt bike was traveling northbound on Pavilion Center Drive “at a high rate of speed” when it hit the passenger side door of the SUV.

Police said both brothers were riding the bike, which had no lights, turn signals or any provisions to carry a passenger.

“The combination of what’s most likely higher than the posted 30 mile an hour speed in this area, the darkness of the conditions, the fact that the motorcycle did not have any lights on it,” Ficklin said.

Despite medical intervention, police said both brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ficklin said the driver of the SUV remained on scene and was cooperative. At this time, they do not believe impairment is a factor.

“This is just a very sad situation where a family has lost two loved ones today to a situation that could have been easily avoided,” Ficklin lamented.

Ficklin said recently, police have been having issues with teenagers and children riding dirt bikes in Summerlin and other areas, treating it “like a little race track area” and speeding on roadways.

He noted another issue is these young riders are not licensed, and the dirt bikes they are riding are not street legal or “street worthy.” He explained they don’t have lights or tires meant for the roadway.

Two teenage brothers were killed while riding a dirtbike on Pavilion Center at Regal Mesa when a vehicle made a left turn in front of them. The preliminary investigation showed speed and lack of safety equipment were contributing factors.

— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) June 13, 2020

“There are times and places for the types of bikes that you have,” Ficklin said. “For those parents who are going out and buying dirt bikes for their kids to be able to enjoy themselves, they need to remember that these are dirt bikes, that they shouldn’t be on the roadway.”

He said parents should make sure they are monitoring their kids and what they are doing on these off-road motorcycles. He noted they should not be used for transport to desert areas, either.

“There’s no way that these motorcycles should be on the roadway in any shape or form,” he concluded.