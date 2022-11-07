LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man shot by a Las Vegas Metro SWAT officer Friday night has been identified and so has the victim who the suspect is accused of killing earlier that day.

The Clark County coroner identified the suspect shot to death by police as 49-year-old Jose Alexis Cabrera Hernandez. His cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner also identified the man Hernandez was accused of killing as 48-year-old Jano Gonzalez Blanco, who also died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Metro police, Hernandez was responsible for shooting Blanco to death Friday around 12:30 p.m. in a home on Kipling Street, near W. Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

During their investigation, police said they learned Hernandez had a hostage and was about four miles away in a home near Spring Mountain Road and Jones. The hostage was rescued and Hernandez was shot and killed by SWAT Officer Dewane Ferrin while attempting to take him into custody, police said.

Ferrin, who has been with Metro since 2000, is currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

This was the 12th officer-involved shooting of 2022 for LVMPD.