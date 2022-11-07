LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man shot to death by police on Friday in a neighborhood near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards was identified as 62-year-old Rodney Franklin Finch of Las Vegas by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Finch was shot by Las Vegas Metro police Friday night outside of his northwest valley home after he pointed his fire at officers, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police responded to the home on Shady Shores Circle after receiving reports of a man with a gun outside of his home. Police attempted to talk with the man but he went back into his home. Metro said Finch came back out of his home and pointed a weapon at officers and Metro Officer Jahmaal Crosby, 27, shot and killed him, police said. Crosby has been with Metro since 2017.

Crosby is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

This was the 11th officer-involved shooting for LVMPD in 2022.