Coroner identifies mother, son killed in house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother and child who lost their lives in a house fire earlier this week have been identified as 47-year-old Renai Palmer and 6-year-old Gavin Palmer by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Their cause of death is listed as pending.

Gavin Palmer with his mother Renai Palmer. (Photo credit: Sean Murray)

The two were rescued from a Tuesday morning fire in a home on on Fox Canyon, near West Oakey Boulevard and South Cimarron Road. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of the fire, which was confined to one bedroom, is still under investigation.

The boy’s father, Sean Murray, spoke with 8 News Now about his son and how he is trying to cope with his grief.