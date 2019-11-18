Coroner identifies man whose body was found in yard of vacant downtown Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man whose body was discovered in the yard of a vacant downtown Las Vegas home on Nov. 14 was identified as 64-year-old Craig Matthews. The Clark County Coroner ruled the death a homicide with the cause of death being gunshot wounds of the head.

Metro Police responded to the 2600 block of Brady Avenue around 2:38 p.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious death near N. Eastern and E. Washington. Upon their arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive Matthews’ in the yard.

Medical personnel pronounced him dead on scene.

