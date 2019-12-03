Coroner identifies man that died after altercation; Metro searching for suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the man that died days after a physical altercation at a business near Tropicana and Pecos. Metro says they found Rodney Wayne Beal, 41, suffering from head and torso injuries just after 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

Beal refused medical attention at the time, and patrol officers completed an incident crime report.

The Coroner’s Office notified Metro on Monday that Beal had died at Sunrise Hospital. The death was ruled a homicide.

A suspect has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.