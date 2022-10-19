LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who was struck by multiple vehicles on southbound I-15 early Tuesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Keith Allen Burdo of South Burlington, Vermont by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Burdo was struck as he tried to cross I-15 near Flamingo Road around 3 a.m. The crash and investigation resulted in the southbound lanes being shut down to traffic for nearly 11 hours.

Nevada State Police investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Oct. 18, 2022. (KLAS)

Drivers of the vehicles who hit Burdo stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Nevada State Police said pedestrians should never try to cross a freeway.