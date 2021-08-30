Coroner identifies man stabbed to death during home burglary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas homeowner stabbed to death Friday morning has been identified as 48-year-old Vergel Guintu, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Police said he was killed during a burglary at his Summerlin home on Kenton Place, near Town Center Drive and Hualapai Way.

A suspect was arrested in the case the following day but because the suspect is a juvenile no identifying information was released.

Police said an investigation indicated that Guintu confronted the suspect during a burglary and got into a confrontation that resulted in him being stabbed. The coroner has listed Guintu’s cause of death as stab wounds to the neck.

Guintu’s wife called 911 to report that an unknown person was in the home around 9:47 a.m. on Friday and that her husband had been stabbed. Guintu died at the scene.