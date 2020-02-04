Coroner identifies man shot, killed after Super Bowl party in east valley

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the man shot and killed on Sunday after a Super Bowl party in the east valley.

21-year-old Noah Gonzalez was found shot and killed in a grassy area near the intersection of Sandhill and Greenbriar Townhouse Way. The coroner says he died from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Police said Gonzalez allegedly stabbed someone during a Super Bowl party at a barber shop and left. Detectives believe someone followed Gonzalez and then killed him moments later, about a half mile away from the party.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Police believe this is where the stabbing occurred, before the shooting on Feb. 2.

