Coroner identifies man killed in shooting in front of central valley liquor store

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in front of a central valley liquor store on Saturday as 27-year-old Elliod Engeda.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Twain and Swenson outside of “Your Stop Liquors.” Metro responded to the call of two black men firing several shots during an altercation outside of the business.

When they arrived, they found Engeda on the ground holding a handgun. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, officers received another call of a black man in his 30s who showed up to Sunrise Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say his injuries were reportedly non-life threatening. Metro believes the incidents are related.

Police do not yet know what the dispute was about, but think it may be gang related. They also do not know if the two men knew each other.

A makeshift memorial is now growing at the intersection of Twain and Swenson as loved ones of Engeda look for answers.

Officials are investigating the homicide.