Coroner identifies man killed in shooting, car crash near Twain and University Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office released the identity of a man who died after a shooting and crash Sunday morning.

Metro Police said Sarif Basil El-Anin II, 21, was shot on May 23 and got into his vehicle and drove a short distance before crashing.

Metro received an alert from a Shot Spotter at about 5 a.m. Sunday for a shooting in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near Twain Avenue and S. University Center Drive. Officers responding to the scene found El-Anin with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said El-Anin was shot in the back, and the manner in which he died was a homicide.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.