Coroner identifies man hit, killed by truck in Spring Valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the 43-year-old man hit and killed in a crash Saturday night as Gabriel Mesa of Las Vegas. The cause of death was blunt force injuries and it was ruled an accident.

Police say Mesa and another pedestrian were both hit by a truck while they were crossing Durango near Twain around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. They were not in a crosswalk.

Mesa was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman he was crossing the street with was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police say.