Coroner identifies homicide victim near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man whose body was found near the entrance gates of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been identified as 43-year-old Tidus Criscola.

According to the Clark County Coroner’s Office, his cause of death is still pending. Although police did not find any obvious signs of trauma, the case is still being investigated as a homicide.

Criscola’s body was discovered Friday around 10 a.m. by workers. He was found just off Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane, Metro police said.

“All indications are that he was killed somewhere else and dropped off here,” Metro Lt. Spencer said.

Police believe the man was dropped off by a vehicle early Friday morning, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Criscola has served time in Nevada’s prison system for crimes including theft and burglary.