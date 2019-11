LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim found with unknown injuries on Friday, Nov. 22. Officials now say Thomas Vonbehren, 58, died from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Officials arrived just before 9 p.m. Friday and found VonBehren deceased in the area of Flamingo and US 95.

There are no other details on this incident or the suspect at this time.