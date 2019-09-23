Coroner identifies homicide victim found in desert area of Northeast Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified a homicide victim found in desert area in the Northeast Valley as 47-year-old Raul James Salazar. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Red Rock Search and Rescue discovered Salazar’s body on Sept. 20 around 7:30 a.m. when they were searching for a missing person in the area of State Route 147, mile marker 13. His body was wrapped in a sleeping bag.

Metro’s Homicide Section recovered evidence at the scene that indicated Salazar was murdered at a different location before his body was transported to the area it was discovered.

Anyone with information about the incident is advised to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.