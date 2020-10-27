Coroner identifies deceased suspect in bicyclist attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who intentionally pushed a woman off her bicycle resulting in her death, and his, as 20-year-old Giovanni Medina Barajas.

Barajas was a passenger in a minivan Sunday morning when he reportedly fell from the window of the vehicle after sticking his body outside of it and pushing 56-year-old Michelle Marie Weissman off her bike.

The “absolutely senseless act,” police said, happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the east valley, near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

The Clark County Coroner reports both deaths resulted in blunt force injuries. Weissman’s death was ruled a homicide, while Barajas’ death was ruled an accident.

The driver involved in the incident, 22-year-old Rodrigo Cruz, was arrested and faces an open murder charge, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and a parole violation.

Mug of Rodrigo Cruz; courtesy: LVMPD

During a court appearance Monday, Cruz was denied bail due to his violation and will remain in custody until his next hearing. He has two prior felony convictions.

