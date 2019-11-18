Coroner identifies couple involved in murder-suicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the male suspect and female victim in Friday night’s apparent murder-suicide. Brandon Ward Beck, 34, shot and killed Mackenzie Leeann McGrail, 29, and then shot himself after a domestic dispute broke out on Nov. 15.

Police say they arrived at a residence near Jones Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard and found the unresponsive suspect and victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials say four kids were home when the incident happened, but all four were not physically hurt.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD at (702) 828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.