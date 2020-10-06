Father arrested in child’s death after body found in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The father of the child who was found dead in a car Monday has been arrested. The little girl, identified as 21-month-old Sayah Deal, was discovered in the vehicle on H Street near West Owens Avenue and North MLK Boulevard.

8 News Now has learned her father, 27-year-old Sidney Deal, is being charged with child abuse/neglect with substantial bodily harm.

The cause of Sayah’s death is still pending and is currently under investigation.

According to Metro Police, officers said a man flagged them down and said his daughter was accidentally locked inside a vehicle Monday evening.

Police said the car was running when officers arrived at the scene, but there is no word on what the temperature was inside of the vehicle. Metro says it will know more about that after an autopsy.

Deal is expected in court Tuesday afternoon.