Coroner identifies both women killed in crash on I-11, US 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The two women killed in a crash at US 95 and I-11 northbound on Wednesday have been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer. Antonia Pappas, 78, from Henderson and Christina Rich, 80, from Freeport, New York were killed in the afternoon crash.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a Toyota ran a stop sign leaving a ramp on US 95 and hit a Nissan on I-11. Everyone was transported to the hospital and I-11 was closed for a few hours as NHP investigated the crash.

There is no word yet what vehicle the two women were in.