LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A baby girl who died on Friday after she was found not breathing has been identified as Erin Lee Vandusen.

The 2-month-old girl was taken from a house in the 3100 block of South Nellis Boulevard to Sunrise Hospital Friday morning, but she was pronounced dead.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Abuse/Neglect unit is investigating the death.

Cause of death has not been determined. When available, the cause will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.