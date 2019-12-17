Coroner identifies alleged suspect in Buddhist temple fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the man police believe was the arson suspect as Derek Debrowa, 38.

Debrowa, a North Las Vegas resident, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot would around 3 a.m. Monday. Police say he set fire to the Thai Buddhist Temple-Las Vegas and a neighboring home on Sunday night.

Police say at least three Buddhist monks dodged gunfire and escaped from flames after their temple came under attack from Debrowa.

North Las Vegas firefighters extinguished two fires at the temple before responding to another fire call at a neighboring home.

Police later learned that Debrowa, who started the house fire, was the same man who sparked the flames at the Thai Buddhist Temple.

Although police have not officially identified the suspect, 8 News Now has confirmed with police sources that the man seen in the video below is responsible for Sunday night’s chaos. He is seen in the video holding a handgun.

Debrowa was later found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.