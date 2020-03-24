Coroner identifies all Clark County coronavirus victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner has identified the four COVID-19 victims who passed away in Southern Nevada.
The victims are:
- Daniel Scully, 69, died at Mountain View Hospital
- Alinda Addison, 68, died at North Vista Hospital
- Maria Mancha Rangel, 71, died at Desert Springs Hospital
- Jesus Garcia, 66, died at Henderson Hospital
The coroner did not provide a cause of death, as their deaths are considered ‘non-coroners cases.’
As of yesterday, the Southern Nevada Health District confirmed 212 coronavirus cases in Clark County.