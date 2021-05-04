Coroner identifies 85-year-old woman who died a week after Henderson home invasion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who died April 29 of injuries from an April 21 home invasion in Henderson has been identified as Mary Lacella, 85.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday that Lacella died of complications from blunt force injuries to the head.

Lacella called Henderson police around 5:49 a.m. on April 21 to report that a man had broken into her home near Sunset Road and Whitney Ranch Drive. The man attacked her and then left, she said.

Police and emergency medical responders found Lacella suffering from “extensive” head and facial injuries. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition and died just over a week later.

Demetrius Walker, 27, was identified as the suspect during the investigation and arrested later on an unrelated call.

He was booked on an open murder charge, but faces more than a dozen additional charges, including home invasion, burglary and unrelated charges of domestic battery and child abuse.

Walker is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

The case is Henderson’s sixth homicide of 2021.